BREIG, Sr. Ruth O.S.F. Formerly Sr. Rose Michael, age 89 of the Srs. of St. Francis in Oldenburg, IN. Survived by sisters Glenna Breig, Joan Ritzert, Rita Jane Wilhem and Mary Ellen Giambrone. Preceded in death by her parents Emma (Nee: Osterfeld) and John Breig and sisters Anna Mae Edgar, Patricia Breig, Vera Breig, Norma Breig, Agnes Glaser, Betty Dickson and Grace Storer. She taught at schools in Indiana and Ohio including St. Anthony is Dayton. Visitation is Wednesday, November 13th from 1 3 p.m. at the convent chapel. Funeral services follow at 3 p.m. For complete notice and online condolences go to www.weigelfh.com. Memorials may be made to the Srs. of St. Francis, P.O. Box 100, Oldenburg, IN, 47036. www.OldenburgFranciscans.org.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Nov. 10, 2019
