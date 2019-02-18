DAVIDSON, Ruth Age 87 of Hamilton, passed away on Friday February 15, 2019 at Maple Garden Nursing Home in Eaton. She was born on September 9, 1931 in Bullskin Creek, Kentucky, the daughter of the late Jonah and Mary (Gibson) Gilbert. On May 14, 1951 in Lawrenceburg, Indiana she married Conley Davidson and he preceded her in death on December 9, 2009. Ruth was formerly employed by the Ross School District in Food service and was a member of Four Square Pentecostal Church of God. She is survived by her three children, Wanita (Ron) Hinkle, Wayne Davidson and Gary (Lisa) Davidson; 8 grandchildren, Jason, Lisa Marie, Morgan and Wyatt Davidson, Richard and Ashley Hinkle, Lindsey Krofta and Brandi Mills; many great grandchildren, 4 siblings, Joe Gilbert, Dory Stanley, Jean Moore and Dorothy Pearl Kennedy. Ruth was also preceded in death by her two children, Bob Davidson and Ricky Davidson and 9 siblings. Funeral ceremony will be held at 1pm on Wednesday February 20, 2019 with Pastor Dennis Burns officiating. Visitation will be held from 11-1pm prior to services. Interment will follow at Millville Cemetery. Condolences may be left for the family at www.Webb-Noonan.com Published in Journal-News on Feb. 18, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary