Home

POWERED BY

Services
Webb Noonan Kidd Funeral Home
240 Ross Ave
Hamilton, OH 45013
(513) 894-9919
For more information about
Ruth DAVIDSON
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019
1:00 PM
Interment
Following Services
Millville Cemetery.
Resources
More Obituaries for Ruth DAVIDSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ruth DAVIDSON


1931 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Ruth DAVIDSON Obituary
DAVIDSON, Ruth Age 87 of Hamilton, passed away on Friday February 15, 2019 at Maple Garden Nursing Home in Eaton. She was born on September 9, 1931 in Bullskin Creek, Kentucky, the daughter of the late Jonah and Mary (Gibson) Gilbert. On May 14, 1951 in Lawrenceburg, Indiana she married Conley Davidson and he preceded her in death on December 9, 2009. Ruth was formerly employed by the Ross School District in Food service and was a member of Four Square Pentecostal Church of God. She is survived by her three children, Wanita (Ron) Hinkle, Wayne Davidson and Gary (Lisa) Davidson; 8 grandchildren, Jason, Lisa Marie, Morgan and Wyatt Davidson, Richard and Ashley Hinkle, Lindsey Krofta and Brandi Mills; many great grandchildren, 4 siblings, Joe Gilbert, Dory Stanley, Jean Moore and Dorothy Pearl Kennedy. Ruth was also preceded in death by her two children, Bob Davidson and Ricky Davidson and 9 siblings. Funeral ceremony will be held at 1pm on Wednesday February 20, 2019 with Pastor Dennis Burns officiating. Visitation will be held from 11-1pm prior to services. Interment will follow at Millville Cemetery. Condolences may be left for the family at www.Webb-Noonan.com
Published in Journal-News on Feb. 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.