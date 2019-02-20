DINGELDEIN, Ruth Anne Mother, Ruth Anne, Granny, Rudy, Aunt Rudy - the quintessential lady who brought love and laughter to all - passed away peacefully on February 11, 2019. Ruth Anne Riley was born on December 7, 1927 to Jerry and Margaret (Lanigan) Riley. Younger sister to Fred and Eileen, Ruth Anne attended St. Raphael's Grade School and Springfield Catholic Central High School before moving on to St. Mary's of the Springs in Columbus, Ohio. Devoted Wife to the late Ted Dingeldein. We are so happy the two of you are reunited! Wonderful Mother to Tommy Dingeldein, Nancy & Eddie Jones, Peggy & Bob Schmittauer and Terry & Molly Dingeldein. The best Granny to Brandon, Pat, Casey, Shawn, Raymond and John; Rachel and Terry; Robby, Matt, Steven and Megan; Anna, Ruthie and Kate. A loving Great Grandmother to Penny, Marybel, Jason, Teddy, and Ian; Piper and Tucker; Greta, Henry, Will, Ryan, Mckenzie, Brynne, Jack and Robert. An incredible Aunt to, Mary Eileen Baratka, Rich Whalen, Tim Whalen, Dennis Whalen, Anne Whalen, Karen Whalen and Tommy Palmer. And Dear Friend to too many to count. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Ted Dingeldein, brother, Fred Riley, sister, Eileen Whalen, daughter-in-law, Mary Dingeldein and two nephews, Terry Whalen and Jerry Whalen. Thank you for showing us all how to enjoy life and how to care so deeply for those around you; for being 'Young At Heart'; for making Christmas the most magical time of the year; for your love of everything Irish; for always celebrating life and every holiday - including Gene Kelly's, Frank Sinatra's and George Clooney's birthdays; for showing us how to swear like a lady - politely without harm, through perfectly applied lipstick, with manicured nails and martini in hand; for holding court and sharing your incredible grasp of history and your wisdom; and for leaving us with memories that will forever bring us joy. We are going to miss your smile, but are so thankful to have been loved by you. A visitation will be held from 10:30 AM to 12:00 PM on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at St. Teresa Catholic Church, 1827 N Limestone, Springfield, OH. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 12:00 noon. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Springfield Catholic High School, 1200 E. High St., Springfield, Ohio 45505. Published in Springfield News Sun on Feb. 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary