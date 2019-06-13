Home

DODD, Ruth J. Age 79, of Dayton, formerly of Columbus, passed away June 9, 2019. While in Dayton Ruth worked at Michael's Salon for many years and took care of the clients and was always there for the employees. Ruth was a very kind and giving person. She enjoyed spending time outdoors and with her family. Ruth is survived by her daughter, Jodi Schuh-Keeley; grandson, Macalister Keeley; sister, Joann Hager; nieces, Timi Hager, and Mel Lambert O'Daniels. A Celebration of Ruth's life will be held at a later date. An expression of sympathy may be made to the St. Leonard's Greatest Need Fund, 8100 Clyo Rd. Dayton, OH 45458, https://www.homeishere.org/st.-leonard/make-a-gift/ in Ruth's memory. A special message may be left for the family at www.NewcomerDayton.com.
