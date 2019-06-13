DUFFEY, Ruth A. 83, of Springfield, passed away June 11, 2019 in her home. She was born July 22, 1935 in Louisa, Kentucky, the daughter of Lottie (Price) and Edgle Cline Waldon, Sr. Ruth was a member of First Baptist Church and had retired from Cleaners Extraordinaire. She enjoyed collecting angels and had volunteered at Kenwood School. Survivors include two children, Teresa (Carl) Moore- Kilburn of Bellefontaine and James "Fred" (Mary) Duffey of Springfield; two stepchildren, Bobby (Sherry) Duffey of Columbus and Barbara Roam of Springfield; foster son, Christopher Atchison; special friend, Ted Clifford; and many grandchildren, including Patricia Osborne. She was preceded in death by children, Walter Cline Moore and Eva Roseann Cogan; stepson, Kenneth E. Duffey, Jr.; three brothers; and her parents. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday in First Baptist Church, 638 S. Fountain Ave., with Pastor Adam Banks officiating. Friends may visit with the family from 10-11 a.m. Burial will be held at a later date in Vale Cemetery. Arrangements are being handled by the JONES-KENNEY- ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com Published in Springfield News Sun on June 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary