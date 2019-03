EHRLICH, Ruth L. Age 82, born in Cleveland, Ohio, April 3, 1936 passed away peacefully, Friday, February 28, 2019 in Marietta, GA. Ruth was born and raised in Toledo, Ohio. She was a long-time resident of Trotwood, Ohio and Centerville, Ohio until 2011 when she moved to Marietta, GA to be near her daughter, Michelle. Ruth was preceded in death by her parents, Abraham (Al) and Jeanne Tiep. Ruth is survived by her brother, Bill Tiep, three children, Marla (Brian) Katz, Allen (Kara Sandler) Ehrlich, Lois Michelle Lane; grandchildren, Daniel Katz, Ben Ehrlich and Sara and Jake Lane. Ruth was a Toledo Scott High School and Ohio State University graduate. She was an elementary teacher for many years and loved teaching children. She was a multi-faceted woman who also worked in the family grocery business, Ehrlich's Supermarket, as accountant until the business was sold in 1992. She then proceeded to work in the banking and the mortgage industries. She was a strong and fiercely independent woman all the way to the end. Ruth was extremely close to her extended family and had so many long-term friendships as far back as elementary school that she talked and shared with daily. She was very curious and always learning taking classes throughout her life. She loved to travel visiting Israel, Australia, Hawaii, France, Aruba, Greece, Costa Rica and cruising with either her kids or Elderhostel. Memorial Services will be held at Temple Sinai in Sandy Springs, GA at 1:00 pm with Rabbi Samantha Shabman Trief officiating. Ruth's family wishes to extend their appreciation to Kim Perkins and Nicole Martin for their exceptional care and support during this time. Memorial gifts or donations should be made in lieu of flowers to the Parkinson Foundation at https://parkinson.org/. Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary