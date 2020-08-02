ELLIS (Komisarek), Ruth 93, slipped away Sunday July 26th, 2020, after a long, slow decline with Alzheimer's of at least a dozen years. This was six days shy of her birthday and one day from her 74th wedding anniversary with her husband Chuck Ellis. Unfortunately, she had several falls and broken bones this year that resulted in changes in location and scenery for her. But in these especially difficult times she remained pleasant even when kerfuzzled and she still recognized her loved ones. Born in 1926, she grew up during the Depression in a Polish section of the LaGrange neighborhood of north Toledo, graduating from Woodward High School in the class of 1944 in the middle of World War II. While in high school she enjoyed being with friends and was a majorette in the marching band. Soon after marriage and before raising kids she worked at GM's Delco automotive plant in Dayton, OH, and some part-time positions after that. A lifelong member of the Roman Catholic Church, as a child she liked going to church even though the Mass was said in Latin and the homily spoken in Polish, and she didn't understand a single word. Her Faith was very important to her throughout her life and she regularly attended Mass at St. Peter Church when she was able. In 1956 they bought a Huber Home in the first section developed of Huber Heights on the southwest side, where they lived for 30 years before moving to another Huber Home for 30 more years on the north side. Ruth was very active in the early years of the Huber Heights Amateur Baseball Association (HHABA) as Secretary and led the effort to raise funds to construct the first lighted baseball field in Huber Heights. She volunteered at various Huber schools in the libraries and at sporting events in the concession stands. Family was always her first priority and she gave us a worry-free childhood growing up, running around out-of-doors, and playing sports. She loved watching her kids' sports activities. Her sweet tooth was legendary including the love of candy, ice cream, and chocolate chip cookies that she passed down wisely. While raising her children she made a double-batch of chocolate chip cookies every week and in her elder years she baked dozens of cookies for under-privileged school children. Ruth also enjoyed sewing, picnics, baking, gardening, observing birds, reading, watching movies with horses, and being a co-den leader for both Cub Scouts and Girl Scouts. She so very much loved Christmas time and family gatherings, and "hostessing" by making sure everyone was taken care of. She always was the last one to sit down for a meal. She liked traveling and went on a vacation every summer, usually camping. She had a great zest for life and was always on passionate about getting out and doing something with her family like swimming and socializing at Philipps Aquatic Club, eating at McDonald's and watching the kids have fun in the PlayPlace, visiting Carriage Hill Park and picking out candy, and going on walks around the neighborhood. Now Ruth is no longer in pain nor confused and she is reunited with her family and loved ones. She will be missed for sure, so until we meet again...Those who are still with us: husband: Charles T. Ellis, Springboro, OH; children: Keith (Sheila) Ellis, Vandalia, OH, Craig (Rebecca) Ellis, Indianapolis, IN, Kim (Joseph) Cooper, Springboro, OH; grandchildren: Tara (Chad) Bishop, Amy Ellis, Max Ellis, Margaret Ellis, Cade Cooper, Conor Cooper, Katie Cooper; great-grandchildren: Evan Lozan, Annabel Lozan; niece: Denise (Robert) Oehl, Hudson, NY; brother-in-law: William Ellis, Troy, OH; and relatives in Xenia, OH. Those who have passed on previously include: father, John Komisarek, Toledo, OH; mother, Marie (Kruczynski) Komisarek, Toledo, OH; brothers: John Komisarek, Edward Komisarek, Toledo, OH; grandson, Jackson Ellis, Indianapolis, IN. The visitation is Wednesday, August 5th from 10 AM to 11 AM ET at St. Peter Church, 6161 Chambersburg Road, Huber Heights, OH 45424. A Mass of Christian Burial will immediately follow at 11 AM and can be viewed online for those who are unable to attend, at www.daytonxii.org
