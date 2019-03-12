SLADE, Ruth Evaline Age 105, of Middletown, (Madison Township), Ohio, passed away Friday, March 8, 2019 at Otterbein Lebanon where she had resided for one year. She was born January 9, 1914 in Butler County, Ohio and lived in this area all her life. She graduated from Middletown High School Class of 1932 and Wilmington College Class of 1935 with a Bachelor Degree. Ruth was employed by Madison Township Schools as a teacher at Poasttown School for 37 years, retiring in 1972. She was a member of the Pleasant Ridge United Methodist Church and a member of the Church Women United at the church. She was also a member of Alpha Delta Kappa where she was a founding member of Phi Chapter; a member of the Madison Township Lion's Club; a member of Habitat for Humanity where she interviewed the candidates; a member of Four F Club; and a Guided Study Group. Preceding her in death were her parents, George F. and Amanda E. (Finkbone) Slade; two brothers, Richard Slade and John "Bud" Slade; and one sister, Elizabeth Ann "Betty" Slade. She is survived by Bill Finkbone and J. W. Finkbone; and all her Madison Township family and friends. Visitation will be Wednesday, March 13, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown, and also on Thursday, March 14, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon at the Pleasant Ridge United Methodist Church 1052 Middletown Eaton Road, West Middletown, Ohio. Funeral services will be Thursday March 14, 2019 at 12:00 noon at the church, with Rev. Jack Marsh officiating. Interment will be at Mount Pleasant Cemetery, Poasttown, Ohio. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Otterbein, 696 N. Ohio Rt. 741, Lebanon, Ohio 45036, or to Pleasant Ridge United Methodist Church, 1052 Middletown Eaton Road, Middletown, Ohio 45042. Arrangements by Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.herr-riggs.com Published in Journal-News on Mar. 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary