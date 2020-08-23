Ruth FLORIDIS

FLORIDIS (Eschbaugh), Ruth E. Ruth E. Floridis (Eschbaugh), age 89, residing in Hemet, CA, entered Heaven's gates on August 8, 2020. She was born to the late Harry Irvin Schenck, Jr. and Ruth Marie (McGreevy) Schenck on March 28, 1931, in Dayton, OH, where she resided for most of her life. Ruth was a loving mother and homemaker. She always made her home a comfortable and inviting place. Ruth was a truly kind and generous person, always wanting to give to others. She loved conversing with people and enjoyed recalling special memories of past experiences. She was an avid animal lover and was devoted to her pets over the years. She loved to travel with her second husband, Ron, and adored the beach. Her two granddaughters were the light of her life. Ruth is survived by her son, Brian Eschbaugh and his wife Christina; her daughter, Julie Barnhart and her husband, Paul. She is also survived by her two granddaughters, Alexandra Barnhart and Rachel Barnhart and others to include nieces, a nephew, and cousins. Ruth was preceded in death by her first husband, Emerson Eschbaugh, Jr.; her parents, and stepfather, Wilfred Hopfengardner. An intimate family celebration of her life will be planned later due to the current restrictions. I love you immensely Mom! You will be greatly missed! Until we are together again in Heaven..... "You make known to me the path of life; in Your presence there is fullness of joy; at Your right hand are pleasures forevermore." (Psa. 16:11)



