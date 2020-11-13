1/1
RUTH GARLAND
1929 - 2020
GARLAND, Ruth Nola

Ruth Nola Garland, age 90 of Hamilton, passed away at Woodlands of Hamilton on Tuesday, November 10, 2020. Ruth was born in Hamilton, Ohio, on December 12, 1929, to Frank and Nancy (nee

Hacker) Hubbard. On May 26, 1947, she married the love of her life James W. Garland. Ruth loved quilting, traveling, camping, cooking, word search puzzles and taking care of her family. Ruth is survived by her children, Dave (Maureen)

Garland, Rick (Becky) Garland, Kathy (the late Keith) Dittman, Steve (Shelley) Garland, Debbie (Kenny) Frye, Dennis (Mary) Garland, Phil Garland, Dale (Lee) Garland and Shauana (Jamey) Reece; her 23 grandchildren; 40 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great-grandchildren; and her siblings, Naomi Flick, Jane Burkhardt, Judy Venemeyer, Ben Hubbard, Walt

Hubbard and Jack Hubbard. Ruth was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 72 years, James W. Garland; and her siblings, Paul, Joe, Jeff and John Hubbard, Bonnie Stewart and Carol Sue Hubbard. Funeral service will be held at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 1350 Millville Ave, Hamilton, Ohio, on Monday, November 16, 2020, at 12:00 PM. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Burial Park. Visitation will be held on Monday, November 16, 2020, from 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home. Memorial contributions can be made to Day City Hospice, 8039 Washington Village Drive, Suite 110, Washington Township, Ohio 45458. Due to public health concerns, the family requests mask to be worn and social distancing to be practiced. Condolences may be left at browndawsonflick.com.

Published in Journal-News on Nov. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
16
Visitation
11:00 AM
Brown-Dawson-Flick Funeral Home
NOV
16
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Brown-Dawson-Flick Funeral Home
NOV
16
Burial
Rose Hill Burial Park
Funeral services provided by
Brown-Dawson-Flick Funeral Home
1350 Millville Avenue
Hamilton, OH 45013
(513) 895-5412
