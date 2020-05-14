|
GATES, Ruth V. Age 97, of Centerville, OH, passed away on Saturday, May 09, 2020, surrounded by her children. She was predeceased by her parents, George and Edna Zubrick; siblings, George Zubrick, Genevieve Danis, and Eleanor Warf. She rejoins her loving husband, Thomas Gates. Ruth will be missed by her children, Barbara Gates, Thomas (Kathy) Gates, Diana (Tom) Palcic, Mark (Linda) Gates, Timothy (Peggy) Gates; 14 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. Ruth was an active member of St. Henry Catholic Church where she served on many committees. She was a devoted volunteer in the community, generously giving her time to the City of Centerville and Erma's House. Ruth was a founding member of the Centerville Historical Society. Spending time with her family and friends; entertaining, cooking, playing bridge and golf, brought her the most joy. A private family service will be scheduled. Donations in Ruth's name may be made to Erma's House, 1046 Brown St., Dayton, OH 45409. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.routsong.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on May 14, 2020