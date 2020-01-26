Home

Ruth GREGORY

GREGORY, (nee Williamson), Ruth E. Beloved wife of the late Bill Gregory. Loving mother of Linda (Randy) Kerka, Karen (Mike) Baum and Greg (Jill) Hunter. Devoted grandmother of Alex, Thomas and Elizabeth Hunter. Cherished great-grandmother of Hudson Hunter. Step-mother of Karen (Charles) Stephens and Step-grandmother of Kimberly and Christopher Stephens. Passed away January 19, 2020 at the age of 96. A graveside service will take place at Greenwood Cemetery 1602 Greenwood Ave., Hamilton, Tuesday January 28th at 12 Noon. Those that plan to attend please meet at the cemetery office at 11:45AM. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to or to the Honor Flight. Condolences to hodappfuneralhome.com.
Published in Journal-News on Jan. 26, 2020
