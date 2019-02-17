GRIESHOP, Ruth Ruth Ellen Mason Grieshop came to make the world better place on January 9, 1967, and went to be with the Lord and precious family members, on February 15, 2019. She happily joins her Mother, Rosie (Rosalie) Mason; her father, Glenn Mason, brother, Bob Mason and dearest Uncle Johnny Mason, dog Sadie, cat Tattoo and countless fish. Cherishing her memory and ongoing presence is her husband John Grieshop; son, Matthew and daughter, Brooke; rescued dogs, Chloe and Riley; precious Aunt Sylvia Mason; cousin, Jonda Mason -Gilbert; mother in law (Grandma) Marilyn Grieshop; her "2nd brother" Jeff Grieshop and his wife, Theresa; Joe Grieshop and wife, Pam; sister in law, Julie Mcglaun; loving nephews and niece, Jacob, Justin, Anna, Josh, Luke, Zac, Nate, Caleb; best and lifelong friend, Michelle Farmer Warner; and many cousins in Ohio and in the Carolinas, Ellen cared for many people in her life; as a 15 year old giving her mother constant love and devotion at home as she suffered and died from cancer; as a 19 year old, as her Father suffered and died from cancer; and as a young mother -bringing baby Matthew into the world, prematurely, at 28 weeks and loving him into survival with fierce mother love. Ellen worked as a respiratory therapist and was on her way to help a patient with a breathing vest when her accident occured. Brooke considers her Mom her "hero, best friend and the best Mom she could ask for." Matthew says his Mom was his "biggest supporter and role model in life" and gave him his "love for animals and compassion for God's creation" The kids say that shopping was a sport to Ellen and they got their "athleticism" from her. Husband John says Ellen was his soul mate and they shared an incredible life journey for 20 years. And he absolutely could not help falling in love with her. Ellen's dogs say "thank you for saving us and we will look for you everyday. You were the best caregiver and you spoiled us on the daily." Ellen was not one to have her picture taken, so the family wishes to paint this picture: Ellen stopping her car to get a frog off the road; Ellen singularly stopping two way traffic on another occasion to get a flopping fish (walking catfish) off the road; putting it in a sand bucket and returning it to water; Ellen shelling at her favorite place, Sanibel Island and playing with the sea creatures. Ellen was known to say that she liked animals better than most people - because they were more humane, didn't judge, and loved unconditionally. The family suffered with Ellen, while surrounded and held up by an outpouring of love from the Carroll Community and F.C. United Soccer Family. The family would like to thank Molly, the Nurse Practitioner and Dr. McDreamy, aka Dr. Bonamo at University Medical Center for their humanity in a deeply clinical setting; and the fireman (whose name we don't know) who arrived on the scene, climbed into the crushed car to free Ellen, giving us 9 days to talk with her and say goodbye. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 AM on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at St. Luke Catholic Church, 1440 N. Fairfield Rd. Beavercreek, OH 45432 with Fr. Terry Schneider, celebrant. Friends may call at the church on Saturday morning from 8:30 AM until the time of the Mass. Inurnment will be in Calvary Cemetery.In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Humane Society. Condolences for the family can be made at www.tobiasfuneralhome.com Published in Dayton Daily News on Feb. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary