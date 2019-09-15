|
GRIGGS, Ruth M. Age 101 of Miamisburg, passed away Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at Traditions of Beavercreek. She was born February 25, 1918 in Ashland, Kentucky to the late Harlan and Charlotte Barber. In addition to her parents, Ruth was preceded in death by her husband of 41 years, Edison Griggs. Ruth is survived by her children, Gary Lee (Judith) Griggs, Dale Allen (Allyson) Griggs, Carla Rae (Archie) Brooks and Sue M. (David) Dietz; five grandchildren; four great grandchildren as well as extended family and friends. Ashland Cemetery in Ashland, Kentucky will serve as Ruth's final resting place. Memorial contributions may be made to a hospice organization of the donor's choice. Written condolences may be forwarded to the family by visiting Ruth's online memorial at www.NewcomerDayton.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Sept. 15, 2019