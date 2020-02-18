Home

Vale-Hoskins Funeral Home - Morrow
513 West Pike Street
Morrow, OH 45152
(513) 899-3501
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Vale-Hoskins Funeral Home - Morrow
513 West Pike Street
Morrow, OH 45152
Service
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
10:00 AM
Vale-Hoskins Funeral Home - Morrow
513 West Pike Street
Morrow, OH 45152
RUTH HOFER Obituary
HOFER (nee: Whitaker), Ruth Emma 93, of Morrow, died on Thursday, February 13, 2020. Born on February 16, 1926 to Otis and Susan (nee: Jack) Whitaker, Ruth worked as a teacher's aide at Morrow Elementary. She was active with the Morrow Methodist Church, the Eastern Star and a member of the Farm Bureau and Lebanon Grange. Ruth Emma was very active at Mason Christian Village, where she led the exercise class. Preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Robert "Bud" Hofer, two sons, Fred and Chuck Hofer, one brother, Jack Whitaker and her sister, Carleen McTamney. She is survived by her son, John (JoAnn) Hofer of Monroe and step-son James Lee (Kay) Hofer of Clarksville, one daughter-in-law, Belita Hofer of Blanchester and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren. Visitation, Wednesday, February 19, 2020 from 5:00 pm-8:00 pm with a service on Thursday, February 20, 2020 at 10:00 AM all at the Vale-Hoskins Funeral Home, Morrow OH. Interment will follow in Morrow Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Morrow Methodist Church and/or . Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.hoskinsfh.com.
Published in Journal-News on Feb. 18, 2020
