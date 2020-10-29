1/
Ruth HURLEY
1923 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ruth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
HURLEY, Ruth Louise

Age 97, of West Milton, passed away Friday, October 23, 2020, at her home. She was born January 25, 1923, in Dayton, Ohio, to her parents Arley Jessie & Emma (Cissner) Henizer. Ruth worked at Leland Electric and retired from Milton-Union

Middle School after 27 years as a cafeteria cook. She was a member of the Eastern Star Sharon Chapter #132 OEA and a member of the West Milton United Church of Christ. She was preceded in death by her loving husband Wayne S. Hurley; brothers Wesley Henizer and William Henizer; sons-in-law Wayne Harris and Harold Moran; great granddaughter

Amanda "Chris" Oaks. She will be missed and remembered by her loving children Judy Moran of West Milton, Roger &

Penny Hurley of West Milton, Brenda Harris of Tipp City, Linda Hurley of Troy; 6 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held 1:00 PM Friday, October 30, at Hale-Sarver Family Funeral Home, 284 N. Miami Street, West Milton, with interment following at Riverside Cemetery, West Milton. The family will receive friends from 11:00-1:00 PM

Friday at the funeral home. If so desired, memorial

contributions may be made to Hospice of Miami County.

Online memories may be left for the family at


www.hale-sarver.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
30
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Hale Sarver Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
30
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Hale Sarver Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hale Sarver Funeral Home
284 N. Miami St.
West Milton, OH 45383
937-698-4422
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Hale Sarver Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved