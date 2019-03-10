Home

HURT, Ruth Dixon Dec. 27, 1923 - March 4, 2019 Ruth Dixon Hurt, formerly of Middletown, Ohio, passed away Monday, March 4, 2019 in Sparta , North Carolina at the age of 95. She is preceded in death by her parents Robert L. Brown and Ida Wells Brown and siblings Virginia, Carolyn & Robert Also husbands Leslie Dixon and A.B. Hurt both of North Carolina. Ruth is survived by her children Don (Judy) Dixon of Middletown, OH, Beth Dixon, Kent Dixon of Sparta, NC and Tod (Cynthia) Dixon of Crumpler, NC as well as 5 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren., as well as many neices and nephews. Private graveside services will be held at Friendship Baptist Church Cemetery in Jefferson, NC. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to First Christian Church, 4520 Rosedale Rd., Middletown, OH 45044 or a .
Published in Journal-News on Mar. 10, 2019
