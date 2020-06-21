Ruth HUSSONG

HUSSONG, Ruth Martin Age 94, of Springboro, passed away on June 18, 2020. Born in Madison, IN, to Charles and Lillian Martin. She moved to Dayton after graduating High School and worked at WPAFB in the office pool until she married her late husband, Bill Hussong and raised their children full time. Ruth was a long time member of Shiloh Church. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, brothers, Jim and Bill Martin, and nephews, Bob and Billy Martin. Ruth is survived by her sons, Mike (Mary) Hussong of Madison, IN, Dave (Cheryl) Hussong of Tipp City and daughter, Nancy (Steve) Gabbard of Springboro; 7 grandchildren, Daniel, Brian, Katie, Keli, Holly, Kylene, and Kevin; 14 great-grandchildren; niece, Rita Hayden of Dayton and nephew, Jim Martin of Madison, IN. Visitation will be 5-7 pm Friday, June 26, 2020, at Tobias Funeral Home, Far Hills. Funeral Service 10 am Saturday at the Funeral Home, officiated by Pastor Marty McMichael. Burial to follow at Dayton Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorial Contributions may be made to Ohio's Hospice of Dayton or Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation. Online condolences may be left at www.tobiasfuneralhome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News from Jun. 21 to Jun. 25, 2020.