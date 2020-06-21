Ruth HUSSONG
Or Copy this URL to Share
HUSSONG, Ruth Martin Age 94, of Springboro, passed away on June 18, 2020. Born in Madison, IN, to Charles and Lillian Martin. She moved to Dayton after graduating High School and worked at WPAFB in the office pool until she married her late husband, Bill Hussong and raised their children full time. Ruth was a long time member of Shiloh Church. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, brothers, Jim and Bill Martin, and nephews, Bob and Billy Martin. Ruth is survived by her sons, Mike (Mary) Hussong of Madison, IN, Dave (Cheryl) Hussong of Tipp City and daughter, Nancy (Steve) Gabbard of Springboro; 7 grandchildren, Daniel, Brian, Katie, Keli, Holly, Kylene, and Kevin; 14 great-grandchildren; niece, Rita Hayden of Dayton and nephew, Jim Martin of Madison, IN. Visitation will be 5-7 pm Friday, June 26, 2020, at Tobias Funeral Home, Far Hills. Funeral Service 10 am Saturday at the Funeral Home, officiated by Pastor Marty McMichael. Burial to follow at Dayton Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorial Contributions may be made to Ohio's Hospice of Dayton or Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation. Online condolences may be left at www.tobiasfuneralhome.com

Published in Dayton Daily News from Jun. 21 to Jun. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
26
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Tobias Funeral Home - Far Hills Chapel
JUN
27
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Tobias Funeral Home - Far Hills Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Tobias Funeral Home - Far Hills Chapel
5471 Far Hills Ave
Dayton, OH 45429
9374352273
