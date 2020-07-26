Ruth ISREAL

ISREAL, Ruth A. Age 80, of Tipp City, OH, passed away, Wednesday, July 22, 2020. She leaves behind her children, Diane (Roger) Cox, Pittsburgh, PA, Steven Isreal, Sharon Farling both of Tipp City, OH, and Robert Isreal, Huber Heights, OH, 5 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. Ruth has been reunited with her husband, George Isreal, who passed away 40 years ago on the same date, Mother, Helen Ruth Fiorita and her 2 favorite dogs, Dusty and Scamp. She was a graduate of Kiser High School and Sinclair College where she earned her nursing degree. Ruth worked for many years at Miami Valley Hospital as a Registered Dialysis Nurse. She enjoyed walking her dog, reading, sewing and volunteering at the Tipp Food Pantry and the Tipp City Library. Ruth will be missed by her family. Her family would like to thank the special nurses who took care of her in her final days at Danbury Senior Living, Tipp City. Contributions may be made in loving memory of Ruth to Alzheimer's Association
or Hospice of Miami Valley, which is a wonderful organization. Ruth's final resting place will be St. John the Baptist Catholic Church Cemetery, Tipp City. Funeral and prayer service will be at a later date at the convenience of the family. Arrangements have been entrusted to FRINGS AND BAYLIFF FUNERAL HOME, 327 W. Main St., Tipp City, OH 45371. Online condolences may be expressed at www.fringsandbayliff.com
.