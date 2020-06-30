Ruth JACOBS

JACOBS, Ruth Ann Ruth Ann Jacobs passed away at Bradford Place on Friday, June 26, 2020. Ruth was born in Hamilton, Ohio, on November 16, 1934, to Harry Grevey and Martha (Westrick) Grevey, who both preceded her in death. On November 18, 1983, she married Daniel T. Jacobs in Hamilton, and he also preceded her in death in 2000. Educated in Hamilton Parochial Schools, Ruth worked at Armco, General Electric, and Stauffer Chemical Company in San Francisco, California, where she resided for 6 years. She returned to Dayton, Ohio, and worked in public relations at Cassano Enterprises. Later returning to Hamilton, she was employed by Mosler Inc. and retired in 1996 as Manager, Marketing Communications. She later was employed by the Butler County Board of Elections, retiring in 2006, but continuing to work during busy election times for several years. She leaves behind to cherish her memory, her daughter, Theresa Heitfeld; step-children, Mike Jacobs, Danny (Rene) Jacobs, Marianne Reed, Alice (Bill) Saurber; grandchildren, Shawn Sizemore, Amanda (Shane) Edwards, Emma Toon, Garrett Toon, Veda Sears, Madeline and Ellie Jacobs; great-grandchildren, Devon, Dillon and Sophie Sizemore, and Brady Edwards; two brothers, Harry (Mary Lou) Grevey of Naples, FL, and Robert (Anne) Grevey of West Lake, Ohio; five nieces, Ellen Grevey, Norah Grevey, Kathleen Pesoli, Juile Grevey Smith, Gail Clark, of Dallas, and Robert Grevey, of Columbus; a great-niece and three great-nephews and many other relatives and friends. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Peter in Chains Catholic Church, 382 Liberty Avenue, Hamilton, Ohio, on Thursday, July 2, 2020, at 10:00AM, with Fr. Rob Muhlenkamp of St. Peter in Chains Catholic Church celebrant. Burial will follow at St. Stephens Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, July 1, 2020, from 5:00PM to 8:00PM, at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 1350 Millville Ave, Hamilton, Ohio. Memorial contributions can be made to Hospice of Hamilton, St. Peter in Chains Catholic Church, or Serve City. www.browndawsonflick.com
Published in Journal-News on Jun. 30, 2020.