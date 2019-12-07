|
JOHNSON, Ruth 79, born on February 22, 1940 in Baker, KY passed away on December 4, 2019 in Hilliard, Ohio. She is survived by her loving husband Tony E. Johnson; son Kirk (Carol) Johnson and daughter Natalie Cavanaugh. Tidd Funeral Home, 5265 Norwich Street, Hilliard, Ohio 43026 is entrusted with arrangements. Visitation will be held on Sunday December 8, 2019 at Brown Dawson Funeral Home in Hamilton, OH from 2:00PM to 3:00PM with a funeral service starting at 3:00PM. A private family burial will follow on Monday December 9, 2019 at Rose Hill Burial Park, Hamilton, OH.
Published in Journal-News on Dec. 7, 2019