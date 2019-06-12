|
JONES, Ruth Ann 81 of Denton went to be with her Lord on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at her residence. Ruth was born January 16, 1938 in Glenwood, KY a daughter of the late Fred and Opal Ratcliff Howell. She was a homemaker and a gardening extraordinaire. She was preceded in death by her husband William Jones, Jr; one son, Dwight David Jones; one brother, Donald Ray Howell. Her survivors include one son, Freddie (Kenita) Jones of Denton; two daughters, Debbie (Ron) Asbury of Middletown OH and Charlene (Timothy) Shaw of Smyrna, TN; one sister, Emma Jean Chandler of Ashland KY; thirteen grandchildren and twenty-two great-grandchildren and a great-great-grandchild. Funeral services will be Wednesday, 1:00 p.m. at Malone Funeral Home with Bro. Ron Johnson, minister. Burial will be in the Cooksey Cemetery in Denton. Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. Wednesday. Memories and condolences may be sent to www.malonefuneralhome.com.
Published in Journal-News on June 12, 2019