JURRUS, Ruth E. Ruth Elizabeth Jurrus died Thursday, December 26th, 2019 at Westover Retirement Community. She was 99 years old. Born in Risingsun, Ohio, to Elizabeth Kinney and Floyd Phillips on April 3rd, 1920. She graduated from Risingsun High School in 1938 and Bowling Green University in 1942. She was a member of Zion Lutheran Church in Hamilton, and Faith Lutheran Church in Oxford, Ohio. She married Richard E. Jurrus in November 1943 and had two children: Dr. Eric Jurrus of Richland, Washington, and Deborah Smith of Hamilton, Ohio. She is survived by three grandchildren: Dr. Elizabeth Jurrus of Seattle, David Smith of Phoenix, and Adam Smith of Hamilton; as well as two great grandchildren: Victoria Preston, and Ryker Smith. Ruth taught public school English and music for 25 years in both Fremont and Findlay. In 1982, the couple moved to Hamilton, Ohio where they spent their retirement years with family. Richard died in June of 2008 following 64 years of marriage. A memorial service will be held at Westover Retirement Community, 855 Stahlheber Rd., Hamilton on January 4th at 1:00pm. Memorials may be directed to Cincinnati Association for the Blind and Visually Impaired, 2046 Gilbert Avenue, Cincinnati, Ohio 45202, or Faith Lutheran Church, 420 S. Campus Avenue, Oxford, Ohio 45056. Online condolences are available at www.weigelfuneralhome.com
Published in Journal-News on Dec. 31, 2019