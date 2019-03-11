WELLS, Ruth Lambertson Ruth Ethel Lambertson Wells passed away on Sunday March 10, 2019 at , surrounded by her family and friends after a long, courageous battle with cancer. Ruthie was born on September 21, 1947 in Hamilton, the daughter of Charles and Ruth (Sarringhaus) Lambertson, Jr. She is survived by her son, James (Diane) Wells of Hamilton; four siblings, Charles (Jane) Lambertson of Hamilton, Helen (Chuck Sprague) Lambertson of Tucson, AZ, David Lambertson of Tucson, AZ and Jane Reynolds of Hamilton; two granddaughters, Natasha and Tara Wells; three great granddaughters, Jaelynn, Remii and Maddelynn; great grandson Brilynn; three nephews, Steve Lambertson, Ryan Lambertson and Cory Wells; Uncle James "Dickie" Lambertson as well as many cousins. Ruthie was preceded in death by her parents, son Guy D. Wells, daughter Lisa Maria Wells, sister Mary Ann Lambertson, grandparents Charles and Ethel Lambertson Sr., George and Marie Sarringhaus, Aunt Helen Lambertson, Aunt Nancy Lambertson, Uncle Paul and Aunt Lillian Sarringhaus. Ruthie graduated in 1965 from Taft High School. She worked for forty plus years at Twin Fair / Fashion Fair / Meijer. She had many loyal, concerned customers at the Hamilton Meijer Gas Station where she most recently worked until her retirement in 2015. Ruthie was blessed and supported by her two longtime friends, Nancy Wical and Becky McConnell. The family wishes to thank Dr. Evan Lang and Dr. Den? Wrenn and all the staff at OHC of Hamilton for their care and support, as well as the compassionate care from the staff at . Funeral ceremony will be held at 12pm on Tuesday March 12, 2019 at the Webb Noonan Kidd Funeral Home, with Pastor Wendell Coning officiating. Interment will follow at Greenwood Cemetery. Visitation will be held prior to services from 10am to 12pm at the funeral home. Family and friends are invited to gather for a reception at the Coach House at Berkeley Square following the services. Condolences may be left for the family at www.Webb-Noonan.com Published in Journal-News on Mar. 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary