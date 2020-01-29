|
|
LARSON, Ruth D. Age 95, Hamilton, died Sunday, January 26, 2020 at Berkeley Healthcare. She was born in Chicago on July 31, 1924 to parents Stanley and Ethel (Spalinger) Dodge. She received a B.S. in Political Science from DePauw University and later earned her teacher certificate from Miami University. Ruth married Rudy Larson on February 1, 1947 in Chicago. He preceded her in death on September 29, 2011. Ruth started her career as a substitute teacher in the Hamilton Public Schools and later became a special education teacher. She finished her career as a pre-school teacher at Lindenwald United Methodist Church. Ruth was an active member of Zion Lutheran Church. For many years prior, she was the organist at Holy Cross Lutheran Church. She was also a member of the Metropolitan Women's Club, and the DePauw Alumni Association. She is survived by her son Eric (Tonya) Larson, Hamilton; her daughter Linda (Patrick) McCauley, Birmingham, Michigan; five grandchildren, and six great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, her son, Larry Larson, and her daughter, Barbara Crouse. Visitation will be Friday, January 31 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Weigel Funeral Home, 980 N. W. Washington Blvd. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, February 1, 2020 at the funeral home with Pastor Joseph Schrock officiating. Interment will be at Rose Hill Burial Park. Online condolences and memorandum information are available at www.weigelfuneralhome.com
Published in Journal-News on Jan. 29, 2020