MATTHEWS, Ruth Lee Longtime resident of Dayton, departed this life August 16, 2019. She is preceded in death by her parents, Claude and Cerelia F. Lee and her brother, Claude Jr. She leaves to mourn, her husband, David; daughter, Lee; sisters, Jeanne, Rita (Eddie Bissell), and Susan; brother, James Lee. Service will be held 10 am Saturday, August 24, 2019 at Christian Life Center (Main Auditorium), 3489 Little York Rd. Visitation 9-10 am. Family will receive friends 9:30-10 am. Interment Woodland Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Aug. 22, 2019