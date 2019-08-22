Home

POWERED BY

Services
House Of Wheat Funeral Home Inc
2107 N Gettysburg Ave
Dayton, OH 45406
(937) 274-1693
Service
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
Christian Life Center (Main Auditorium)
489 Little York Rd.
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Christian Life Center (Main Auditorium
Calling hours
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:00 AM
Christian Life Center (Main Auditorium)
Resources
More Obituaries for Ruth MATTHEWS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ruth MATTHEWS

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ruth MATTHEWS Obituary
MATTHEWS, Ruth Lee Longtime resident of Dayton, departed this life August 16, 2019. She is preceded in death by her parents, Claude and Cerelia F. Lee and her brother, Claude Jr. She leaves to mourn, her husband, David; daughter, Lee; sisters, Jeanne, Rita (Eddie Bissell), and Susan; brother, James Lee. Service will be held 10 am Saturday, August 24, 2019 at Christian Life Center (Main Auditorium), 3489 Little York Rd. Visitation 9-10 am. Family will receive friends 9:30-10 am. Interment Woodland Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Aug. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ruth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now