1/1
RUTH MAY
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share RUTH's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MAY (Fultz), Ruth Ruth Fultz May went home to be with the Lord on September 28, 2020. She was born on July 16, 1933, to Albert and Alda Hill in Catlettsburg, KY. She married Donald Eugene (Gene) Fultz in 1950 after which they began their ministry of 47 years. She has four children: Larry (Karen), Woodie (Renee), Regina (Phil) Fultz and Pam (Rob) Huffman. She has 12 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren. She was so proud that after being an only child she had such a large family, whom she loved dearly. Ruth leaves a legacy of being a loving mom, a true friend, a gracious lady with an amazing forgiving spirit, and a Godly example of a woman who touched thousands of lives. Ruth is preceded in death by her parents, husband Gene, grandchild Reid and her late husband Lewis May, with whom she enjoyed her life with for 14 years. Calling hours will be on Saturday, October 3, 2020, from 10:00 AM until 12:00 PM followed by a tribute service at 12 p.m., at The Valley Worship Center located at 2360 Valley Pike, Dayton, Ohio. Interment will follow the service at Mt. Zion Shoup Cemetery, Beavercreek. To share a memory of Ruth or leave her family a special message, please visit www.newcomerdayton.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 2, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved