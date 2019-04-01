MAYO (Garwood), Ruth L. Age 88, of New Lebanon, went to be with the Lord Friday, March 29, 2019. She was born August 1, 1930 in Brookville to the late Ralph and Eva (Wilson) Garwood. In addition to her parents, Ruth was preceded in death by her brothers, Doug and Sonny Garwood; and sister, June Smith. She is survived by her loving husband of 70 years, who she married April 15, 1949, Hubert Mayo; children, Robert Mayo, Rodney (Jane) Mayo, Pamela (James) Prim, and Randall (Kimberly) Mayo; 10 grandchildren; 15 great grandchildren; 2 great-great grandchildren; siblings, Shirley Bright, Kenny Garwood, Judy Newbauer, Kathy Garwood, and Jim Garwood; and many more family and friends. Ruth owned and operated the Kettering High Fashion beauty shop for many years and had numerous clients. She was a member of the New Lebanon Brethren Church. The family will receive friends on Saturday, April 6 from 9:30AM to 10:30AM at the ROGERS' FUNERAL HOME, New Lebanon. The service will begin at 10:30AM with Pastor Kyle Wardlaw officiating. Burial to follow at Trissel Cemetery. Contributions in Ruth's memory may be made to , 324 Wilmington Avenue, Dayton, 45420. Online condolences may be expressed at: www.RogersFuneralHomes.com Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 1, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary