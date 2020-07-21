1/1
Ruth McCOY
1932 - 2020
McCOY, Ruth Eileen Ruth Eileen McCoy, 87, of Springfield, went home to be with her Lord on Friday, July 17, 2020. She was born August 25, 1932, in Springfield, the daughter of the late Charles and Eliza (Hinman) Brougher. Ruth is a member of Northside Church of God. She retired from the Springfield Police Dept. in 1991 from the records department. Ruth is preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Don Brougher. Ruth is survived by her husband of 63 years, Richard; daughters, Kim (Tim) Kohl and Susan (Bob) Chiles; grandchildren, Amanda Dixon, Ashley Dixon, Rick (Christy) Kohl, Leslie Kohl and Allison Kohl; great-grandchildren, Michael Cumpston, Tara Cumpston, Derek Woodruff and Leah Woodruff; foster great-grandchildren, Summer, Jayden and Dakota. A graveside service to honor Ruth will be held Wednesday at 11:00 AM at Rose Hill Burial Park. As a courtesy, masks for those attending are preferred. Arrangements have been entrusted to Richards, Raff & Dunbar Memorial Home. Memorial contributions may be made to Northside Church of God. Expressions of sympathy may be made at www.richardsraffanddunbar.com.


Published in Springfield News Sun on Jul. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
22
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Rose Hill Burial Park
Funeral services provided by
Richards, Raff & Dunbar Memorial Home
838 East High Street
Springfield, OH 45505
(937) 325-1564
