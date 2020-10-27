Ruth MILLER

Ruth Joan Miller, age 71, went to be with the Lord 10/23/20. She was born 9/4/1949, to the late John and Nelda Rust. She is survived by her son, Daniel Miller; sisters, Shirley andRobert Heffley, Nelda and Dan Bigger, and Christina andPhillip Burgel; as well asmultiple nieces and nephews. Ruth dedicated many years of her life to the care of others at a long-term care facility. She had a generous and loving heart and will be missed. Ruth enjoyed walking and bicycling.She loved all animals, especially her little dog, Buddy. Funeralservices will be held at 2:00 pm Thursday in thewith Pastor Rick Clos officiating. Friends may visit with the family for one hour prior to the services. Face masks are required. Burial will follow in Ferncliff Cemetery. Condolences may be shared at



