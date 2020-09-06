1/
Ruth Morcos
MORCOS, Ruth Age 95, of Huber Heights, passed away Thursday, September 3, 2020, at her residence. Mom's kindness, sensitivity and zest for life made her a strong woman, loved by all. She was a member of St. Peter Catholic Church. Ruth was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Elias J.; and son, John E. She is survived by her daughters & sons-in-law, Missy & Bob Hunt of Huber Heights, Annette & Tom Schwab of Kettering; sons & daughters-in-law, Rick & Liz Morcos of MN, Tony Morcos & Mindy Hamlin of NC, and Nancy Morcos of Columbus; 10 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, and many other relatives & friends. Private funeral services will be held on Tuesday at Marker & Heller Funeral Homes, Huber Heights Chapel. Memorial contributions may be made to The Hospice of Dayton in Ruth's memory.

Published in Dayton Daily News on Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
8
Funeral service
Marker & Heller Funeral Home & Cremation Services
