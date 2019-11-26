|
MOSIE, Ruth Ann 91, of Springfield, passed away Friday, November 22, 2019 in Forest Glen Health Campus. She was born on July 7, 1928 in Lebanon, Ohio the daughter of Frank and Marjorie (Ames) Wilson. Ruth married James Harry Mosie on June 25, 1949 and built a home in Springfield where they raised two children and were happily married for 49 years. She retired from the Springfield City Schools in 1989. Survivors include two children, Jim (Lynne) Mosie, Springfield and Sherry (Larry Reber) Eskew, Tulsa, OK; one grandson, Alex Mosie, Columbus and a very dear friend, Bill Winkhouse, Springfield along with numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Harry, her parents and a granddaughter, Sherise. Ruth was a wonderful mother, the queen of pie bakers, chicken and noodles, cinnamon rolls and never forgot a birthday, face or detail. Her eyes would always light up when her grandson walked into the room. We will all miss her terribly. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 pm on Wednesday in the CONROY FUNERAL HOME. Visitation will be held 2 hours prior from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm. Burial will be in Ferncliff Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made to the Parkinson's Foundation.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Nov. 26, 2019