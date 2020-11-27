MULLINS, Ruth



Ruth Mullins, age 81 of Hamilton, passed away at Bradford Place on Tuesday, November 24, 2020. Ruth was born in Manchester, Kentucky, on January 28, 1939, to the late Oscar and Ada (Swafford) Smith. Ruth is survived by her sons, Gordon Mullins, Greg Mullins, and Jeff (Joey) Mullins; her grandchildren, Deana, Ryan, Holly, Tyler, Ashley and Kayla; her great-grandchildren, Jordyn, Weston, Rhett, Gunner,



Hayden, Raelynn and Annica; her siblings, Edie (James) Farthing, Faye (Eddie Horton) Hamblin, Dennis (Regina) Smith,



David (Theresa) Smith, Gary (Beth) Smith and Dallas Smith, as well as many nieces, nephews, and extended family and close friends. Ruth was preceded in death by her husband, James Mullins; her brothers, Earl Smith, Otis Smith, and Bobby Smith. Graveside services will be held at Millville Cemetery, 2289 Millville Avenue, Hamilton, Ohio, on Saturday, November 28, 2020, at 1:00 PM. Arrangements entrusted to Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home of Hamilton, Ohio. In lieu of flowers,



memorial donations may be made to Faith Pentecostal Church, P.O. Box 13224, Hamilton, Ohio 45013. The family would like express their gratitude to the nurses and staff of Bradford Place for their loving care and compassion.



