NAGEL, Ruth V. Age 95 of Tipp City, OH, formerly of Dayton, OH passed away Wednesday, November 20, 2019, surrounded by family. Ruth is preceded in death by her husband Wilfred (Bud) Nagel and daughters Delores (Poodles) Johnson and Nancy Templeton. Ruth was retired from Delco Products. She is survived by her grandchildren Misty (Reid) Corey, Michelle Clouse, Anita (Tom) Thompson, Bob (Marcy) Longstreath, Dean Baker, Rene (Bill) Sawyer and Carmen (Tom) Evans; multiple great grandchildren and great, great grandchildren. Ruth donated her body to Wright State University School of Medicine. Special thank you to the staff at Danbury Senior Living in Tipp City, OH for their exceptional care of our grandma.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Nov. 22, 2019