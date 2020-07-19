1/
Ruth OLSON
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ruth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
OLSON (nee Singler), Ruth Marie Age 83, of Centerville, died Tuesday, July 14, 2020. She is survived by her husband, Robert E. Olson, Jr.; sons, Timothy and Michael (Jenny); grandson, Shane; and brother, Robert Singler, Jr. Ruth was employed as a registered nurse for 40 years before her retirement. She enjoyed sewing, counting cross stitch, playing bridge and traveling. She served on church councils and various committees, and was a member of Living Water Lutheran Church. Memorial contributions may be made to Living Water Lutheran Church or the Cancer Society. Condolences may be made to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jul. 19, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved