Ruth OLSON

OLSON (nee Singler), Ruth Marie Age 83, of Centerville, died Tuesday, July 14, 2020. She is survived by her husband, Robert E. Olson, Jr.; sons, Timothy and Michael (Jenny); grandson, Shane; and brother, Robert Singler, Jr. Ruth was employed as a registered nurse for 40 years before her retirement. She enjoyed sewing, counting cross stitch, playing bridge and traveling. She served on church councils and various committees, and was a member of Living Water Lutheran Church. Memorial contributions may be made to Living Water Lutheran Church or the Cancer Society
