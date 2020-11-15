1/1
RUTH PARKS
1920 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share RUTH's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
PARKS, Ruth J.

Ruth J. Parks, age 100,

of Springfield, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, November 10, 2020. She was born to the late James and Sylvia Chiles in Lima, Ohio, on March 19, 1920. Ruth is preceded in death by her husband: Dexter Parks; brothers: Roy, Olen, Barnard, Paul, Burly, and James; sisters: Paulene McCabe, Vera Boyd, Lavon Ray, and Virginia Hesson; daughter: Gloria Jean Parks; and granddaughters: Jodi Rowe and Holly Burwick. She is survived by her children: Wade (Cathy) Parks and Karen Maiola; grandchildren: Larry Maiola, Tony Maiola, Brian Maiola, Kelly Perry, and Shawn Rowe; and numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. A visitation for family and friends will be held Tuesday, November 17, 2020, from 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM at Hillside Avenue Church of God. A funeral service will follow at 12:00 PM at the Hillside Avenue Church of God. Ruth will be laid to rest next to her husband at Vale cemetery following the services. Due to COVID-19 the family asks everyone to kindly wear a mask and to practice social distancing. Care entrusted to Jackson, Lytle & Lewis Life Celebration Center. Online condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting


www.jacksonlytle.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
17
Visitation
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Hillside Avenue Church of God
Send Flowers
NOV
17
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Hillside Avenue Church of God
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Jackson, Lytle & Lewis Life Celebration Center
2425 North Limestone Street
Springfield, OH 45503
(937) 399-2811
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Jackson, Lytle & Lewis Life Celebration Center

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved