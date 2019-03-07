PATROUCH (nee Sweitzer), Ruth M. Age 81, passed away on Sunday, March 3, 2019. Ruth was born to the late Milton and Marie (nee Meyer) Sweitzer on June 9, 1937 in Cincinnati, OH. She graduated from Seton High School and went on to attend nursing school at Good Samaritan Hospital. She met her future husband, Joseph Patrouch, on July 10, 1954, while ice skating at the Cincinnati Gardens. Ruth and Joseph loved traveling together, and over the years visited many places across the United States, Canada, and Europe. After graduating nursing school Ruth went on to serve as a nurse for more than 40 years at numerous hospitals and medical facilities, including Kettering Medical Center and the Community Blood Center. Throughout her life Ruth had many hobbies including sewing, scrapbooking, and coloring, but her favorite pastime was spending time with her husband, children, and beloved grandchildren. Ruth was a nurturing, caring, and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and friend, and will be dearly missed by all who knew her. Ruth was preceded in death by her son, Gregory Paul Patrouch, on Oct 14, 1961. She is survived by her loving husband of 60 years, Dr. Joseph Patrouch Jr; children, Dr. Joseph (Dr. Felice Lifshitz) Patrouch III, Kathy (Tony) Woltermann, Denise (Mike) Roderer, and Jean Patrouch; 7 grandchildren, Daniel Patrouch, Rebecca Roderer, Louisa Woltermann, Andy Roderer, Quinn Patrouch Lifshitz, Evelyn Woltermann and Anna Woltermann. The family would like to extend their deepest gratitude to the staff in the CCU at Kettering Medical Center for all the wonderful care provided to Ruth. The family will greet friends from 5:00pm-7:00pm on Monday, March 11, 2019 at Routsong Funeral Home, 2100 E. Stroop Rd., Kettering, OH. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30am on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at St. Charles Borromeo Parish, 4500 Ackerman Blvd., Kettering, OH. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating blood in memory of Ruth to the Community Blood Center, 349 S. Main St., Dayton, OH 45402 or making a monetary donation to the . Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.routsong.com. Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary