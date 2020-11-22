94 of Springfield, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on November 19, 2020. She was born in Waldo, Ohio, onJuly 1, 1926, the daughter of Jesse and Hope Baker. Ruth earned her BS in education from Wright State University. She retired as a teacher from the Clark County Schools. Ruth was a proud member of the Maiden Lane Church of God, where she had taught Sunday School for many years and sang in the choir for 63 years. She was also a member of the Fort Nightly Music Club. Ruth was known as an avid seamstress and used her card ministry to touch the lives of so many. She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers Junior and Dick Baker; sisters Jane Haulman, Helen Augustus, Mary Shafer, Lela Wollum and Nancy Pierson Bailey. Left to cherish her memory is her husband of 75 years Robert E. Pencil; daughters Faith Pencil and Roberta (Jim)Stephens; sister Jo Cox; her beloved grandchildren Jesse(Dana) Stephens and Kelsey (Alex) Schreuders; great-grandchildren Luke Stephens (who she was beside herself with), Ryan and Jake Murphy; sister-in-law Inez Baker; a special friend Greg Baker; numerous nieces and nephews. Services to honor Ruth will be Friday, November 27, 2020, at 1:00 PM in the Maiden Lane Church of God with Pastor Mark Martinofficiating. Visitation will be from Noon until time of services at 1:00 PM at the church. Burial to follow in Myers Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions are requested to the Maiden Lane Church of God 1201 Maiden Lane Springfield, Ohio 45504. RICHARDS, RAFF & DUNBAR MEMORIAL HOME has been entrusted with the final arrangements. Expressions of sympathy may be made at



