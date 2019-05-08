PORTER, Ruth Age 93, was born to Clarence and Margaret Jacobs on January 30,1926 in Columbus, Ohio where she grew up and graduated from South High School. Ruth spoke of meeting and falling in love with Dennis Porter (her "Dear") when she was 16 years old. Dennis went off to serve in the military during World War II and their love grew over the years as they wrote letters back-and-forth to each other. They married after his return from serving. Dennis wanted to become a licensed Funeral Director and Embalmer and while he attended college and studied, Ruth worked tirelessly in the evenings having home parties for Stanley Products, as well as being a legal secretary. Their union was blessed with two children, Denise and Dennis Jr. Dennis and Ruth's dream was to one day open their own funeral home and in 1958, that dream materialized with the opening of "Dennis L. Porter Funeral Home" in Springfield, OH. Ruth, again, worked tirelessly alongside her "Dear" where they loved and served their families for 40 years. Ruth always led from her heart and was faithful, supportive and loving to her family and friends throughout her Life. Ruth and Dennis were longtime members and servants of Mt. Zion Baptist Church. She served faithfully on the Usher Board, The Culinary Ministry, and Missionary Society. They were strong financial and loyal supporters of the Youth Department and Sunday School Ministries. Ruth was a member of Les Dames, The Retirement Set, The Frontiers, Jack and Jill and the Eastern Star. Ruth was preceded in death by her husband, Dennis, their two Children, Denise and Dennis Jr., her parents, two brothers, and two sisters. Left to cherish her memory is her brother, James Jacobs; sister, Eleanor Warfield; aunt, Margie Johnson' many grandchildren (three of whom Ruth and Dennis reared), several great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren, a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends including special cousin, Mary Hawkins; special niece, Judith Qualls and special great-nephew James (Dawn) Qualls III. Visitation will take place from 11:00am to 1:00pm and The Celebration of Life Service will begin at 1:00pm, Friday May 10, 2019 at Mt. Zion Baptist Church 1171 S Yellow Springs St. Interment at Ferncliff Cemetery. Ministry of Comfort entrusted to MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE NORTH 2500 Cleveland Ave. Columbus, Ohio. To view the video tribute, order flowers and to offer condolences to The PORTER Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com Published in Springfield News Sun on May 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary