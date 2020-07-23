1/1
Ruth RAY
1955 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ruth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
RAY, Ruth Estelle Ruth Estelle Ray, 65, of Enon, passed away July 22, 2020, in her residence. She was born in Xenia, Ohio, on July 10, 1955, the daughter of Jack and Ruby Myers. Ruth was a very proud grandma and her Saturday night sleepovers where always special. She was preceded in death by her father Jack Myers. Ruth owned Estelle's Leather Stop and enjoyed all her customers. She is survived by her husband Jerry E. Ray; son, Jerry (Dr. Emily) Ray; her mother, Ruby Myers; step son, Shawn Ray; step daughter, Tammy Wood; grandchildren, Dominic, Judah, Markus, Holly Ray and Ellie Conley; brothers and sisters, Jack (Linda) Myers, Beverly (Bill) Caven, Jeanette (Bill) Hughes, Richard (Jay) Myers and Cynthia (Joe) Hakos; many nieces and nephews and her family at Estelle's Leather Stop. Visitation will be Friday at 10:00 AM in the Northside Baptist Church. Services to honor Ruth will be Friday at 11:00 AM in the Church with Rev. David Hill officiating. Burial to follow in Enon Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Ridgewood School 2420 St Paris Pike, Springfield, Ohio 45504. Expressions of sympathy may be made at www.richardsraffanddunbar.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
24
Visitation
10:00 AM
Northside Baptist Church
Send Flowers
JUL
24
Service
11:00 AM
Northside Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Richards, Raff & Dunbar Memorial Home
838 East High Street
Springfield, OH 45505
(937) 325-1564
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Richards, Raff & Dunbar Memorial Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 23, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
So sorry Jerry. This sure surprised me. I love Ruth. And you also Jerry.
Marilyn Norbury
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved