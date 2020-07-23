RAY, Ruth Estelle Ruth Estelle Ray, 65, of Enon, passed away July 22, 2020, in her residence. She was born in Xenia, Ohio, on July 10, 1955, the daughter of Jack and Ruby Myers. Ruth was a very proud grandma and her Saturday night sleepovers where always special. She was preceded in death by her father Jack Myers. Ruth owned Estelle's Leather Stop and enjoyed all her customers. She is survived by her husband Jerry E. Ray; son, Jerry (Dr. Emily) Ray; her mother, Ruby Myers; step son, Shawn Ray; step daughter, Tammy Wood; grandchildren, Dominic, Judah, Markus, Holly Ray and Ellie Conley; brothers and sisters, Jack (Linda) Myers, Beverly (Bill) Caven, Jeanette (Bill) Hughes, Richard (Jay) Myers and Cynthia (Joe) Hakos; many nieces and nephews and her family at Estelle's Leather Stop. Visitation will be Friday at 10:00 AM in the Northside Baptist Church. Services to honor Ruth will be Friday at 11:00 AM in the Church with Rev. David Hill officiating. Burial to follow in Enon Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Ridgewood School 2420 St Paris Pike, Springfield, Ohio 45504. Expressions of sympathy may be made at www.richardsraffanddunbar.com
.