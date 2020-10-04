1/1
Ruth RIDGE
RIDGE, Ruth L. Ruth L. Ridge of New Carlisle, OH, passed away in her home September 22nd, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents Clark & Carrie Shaffer of Timblin, PA, and her sisters Helen, Jean, Lorraine & brother Howard. She has one additional sister, Lucy States, residing in Punxsutawney, PA. She also has four children Leah Ridge (Alan Buffenstein), Joel Ridge, Ralph (Norma Rider) Ridge and Tom Ridge. Ruth was primarily a housewife and mother, but also began working full time when her children were older to help pay for their continuing education. She had several jobs throughout her career which included office positions at both Wright-Patterson Air Force Base and Ryder Dairy. Ruth had a passion and talent for both gardening and painting. She also enjoyed traveling to visit her children and 4 grandchildren in locations such as Hawaii, Washington State and Columbus, OH. Ruth was a loving mother/grandmother that was dearly loved and she will be sorely missed. She spent her final days in hospice at her home surrounded by her sons with visits from her grandchildren and others she'd touched during her too brief time here. She impacted many lives during her time here via her optimism, caring, and sympathy. We love you Mom and look forward to seeing you again when we also leave this place.

Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 4, 2020.
