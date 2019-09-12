|
|
RITTER, Ruth Eileen "RuthE" Ruth Eileen (known as Ruthie by her friends and relatives) Ritter, age 83 passed on August 29, 2019 in Tavares, FL. RuthE was born in Middletown in 1935 to Edgar B. and Mary C. Moorman. A 1953 graduate of Middletown, High School, she attended The Ohio State University, graduating from Miami University,Oxford in 1985. RuthE was an active member of the Middletown community; she worked in Social Services for many years. She had a passion for her children & their friends, her many animals, gardening and reading and college basketball. She is survived by her daughters - Sharon Ritter of Vancouver, WA; Susan (Ritter) White (John), of Seattle, WA; sons- Jay Ritter of Seabrook, TX; Doug Ritter (Lori) of Trenton, Ohio and Steven Ritter of Cincinnati, Ohio. Her sister, Pat Byrd and brother Frank Moorman (Florida) also survive her along with 10 grandchildren. At her request, no service will be held. Donations can be made to your local hospice center or Cornerstone Hospice of Tavares Florida.
Published in Journal-News on Sept. 12, 2019