ROBINS, Ruth M. Age 92 of Dayton, passed away Monday, December 9, 2019 at the Hospice of Dayton. Preceded in death by her pare nts Donald and Louisa Miller, husband Leonard Robins and a brother Ralph Miller. Survived by 3 sons Roger of Dayton, Dale and his wife Tammy of Waynesburg, KY, Russ and his wife Yvonna of Dayton, 11 grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren. She was a faithful member of the West Broad Street Church of Christ in Columbus and the Kettering Church of Christ. Services 10 a.m. Saturday, December 14th, 2019 at Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home 5555 Philadelphia Dr. at N. Main St. Dayton,OH. The family will receive friends Friday, Dec. 13th from 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home. Graveside services 2:30 p.m. Saturday at Oak Hill Cemetery in London, OH. Online condolences for the family may be sent to www.bakerhazelsnider.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Dec. 12, 2019