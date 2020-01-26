|
Ruth Robinson "Momma" 3/18/1922 - 1/24/1994 We remember you Momma and the life skills that you taught us! To always praise God for his many Blessing and his forgiveness too. Also, to pray and to thank him for his directions through Jesus Christ and his gift of the Holy Spirit. (John 14:26) KJV We also remember you telling us to "Take care of ourselves first" because we are the "Captain of our fate", good or bad. We remember you saying, "Faith without works is dead". Don't just say, "I love you and not show it". You are not only family; you also belong to the family of God". Ma, there are so many things that you taught us, and we thank you so much for your sacrifices and love, as we thank God for giving us you. Momma, we miss and love you so much! The Myrick & Robinson families
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jan. 26, 2020