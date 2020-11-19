1/1
RUTH ROBINSON
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share RUTH's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ROBINSON, Ruth

Ruth Robinson age 98 of Hamilton passed away in Marietta, GA, on Sunday November 15, 2020. She was born on October 16, 1922, in Manchester, KY, the daughter of the late Luther and Daisy (nee Buttery) Rogers. On August 21, 1944, she married Dewey Robinson and he preceded her in death in 1959. Ruth was a schoolteacher in Kentucky and Ohio. She loved teaching children. He legacy though was her steadfast faith in her Lord and Savior. She was a devout Christian where she was a member at North Fairfield Baptist Church for many years. She is survived by two daughters Wanda (Bob) Dallman and Joice (Larry) Whaley; four granddaughters Robyn (Chris) Geron, Melissa Robbins, Kristin St. Vrain, and Alicia (Stephen) Jaynes; nine great-grandchildren Emma, Robby, Zachary, Joey, Sally Ruth, Max, Jane, Graham, and Brady; two sisters Bea (Charlie) Hurley and Dorothy (the late Wayne) Halcomb; one brother Arnold Rogers. She also leaves behind many nieces, nephews, other family and close friends. She was also preceded in death by twelve siblings Viola Goos, Rosa B. Hibbard, Lucy Garrett, Edward Rogers, Maxine Sawyer, Mary McKibben, Jimmy Rogers, Herbert Rogers, Alden Rogers, Dewey Rogers, Margaret Anglin, and Lawrence Rogers. Visitation will be on Monday, November 23, 2020, at North Fairfield Baptist Church 6853 Gilmore Rd Hamilton 45011 from 10:00AM until the time of the funeral at 11:30AM with Dr. Mark Wilson officiating. Burial to follow in Rose Hill

Burial Park. Online condolences can be made at www.websterfuneralhomes.com In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Ruth's name to North Fairfield Baptist Church, at 6853 Gilmore Rd., Hamilton, OH 45011 or www.northfairfield.com/financial-support/ or Aloha to Aging Inc 1612 Morningside Trace Marietta, GA 30062 or


www.alohatoaging.org/ways-of-giving/donations/



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal-News on Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Webster Funeral Home
3080 Homeward Way
Fairfield, OH 45014
513-942-3293
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Webster Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved