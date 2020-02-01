|
|
SCOTT, Ruth Allen Of Beavercreek, Ohio, passed away peacefully at home January 4 at age 89. Ruth was wife of Jerry E. Jenkins for 40 years, mother of John W. Kellar, Jr. (1951-1982), Joanne (Neil) Bouknight, and Thomas (Jiahe) Kellar; stepmother of Colleen (Ted) Cassell; grandmother of Cornelius (Alexandra), Jessica, Sebastian, and Michael; step grandmother of Di; sister of David W. Wright, MD (1928-1971), and Elizabeth Scott (Oliver) Wayne; and friend of many. Ruth was born in Frankfort, KY. As an adult she moved throughout the USA and abroad until 1965, when she settled in the Dayton area. Ruth earned BA and MA degrees in History from Wright State University. She worked in museum and archival administration at WSU, WPAFB, and The Montgomery County Historical Society. For many years, Ruth volunteered for the Friends of Planned Parenthood Book Loft in support of their annual Book Fair. Ruth was a strong advocate of women's rights, civil liberties and protecting the Earth. Donations may be made in Ruth's memory to Planned Parenthood, the ACLU, Amnesty International, Audubon, or the Natural Resources Defense Council. A service will be held in Ruth's memory at 1:30 pm, March 21, 2020, at the Miami Valley Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 8690 Yankee Street, Dayton.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Feb. 1, 2020