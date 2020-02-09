|
SHEARER, Ruth Esther Walked through the gates of splendor on February 6, 2020. She was born to Delbert and Velma (Heisey) Shearer on June 19, 1937. Ruth was preceded in death by her parents, sister Norma Nelson and niece Julie Shearer. She is survived by her brothers and sister in laws: Don and Joy Shearer of Grove City, and Lowell and Rebecca Shearer of Ft. Wayne, Indiana. She was a lifelong member of the Potsdam Church of the Brethren, was a graduate of the Milton-Union Class of 1955. A celebration of life will be held on February 10 at the Potsdam Church of the Brethern, 22 E. Cross St, Potsdam, OH 45361 at 1:00 PM with Pastor Carl Hill officiating. The family will receive friends from 12:00-1:00 PM prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, Ruth asked that memorial contributions be made to the church or to the State of the Heart Hospice in Greenville, Ohio. The family would like to thank everyone for their faithfulness in sending cards to Ruth over these past months as she resided at the Brethren Retirement Community in Greenville. They were always an encouragement to her. Also, thank you to the staff at the BRC, Linda Hunt, and State of the Heart Hospice. Your kindness will always be remembered. Arrangements are in care of Hale-Sarver Family Funeral Home, West Milton. Online memories of Ruth maybe left for the family at www.hale-sarver.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Feb. 9, 2020