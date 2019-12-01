|
STORCK, Ruth Naomi Born August 6th, 1933 in Camden, Ohio to parents Rev. Urban Joseph and Mildred E. Storck. Graduated from Roosevelt High School in Dayton, Ohio in 1951. Earned a B.S. in Theology in 1955 from Southwestern Bible College in Waxachie, TX. Returned to Ohio and earned a B.S. in education from Otterbine College in Westerville. Ruth started her teaching career at Meadowdale High School and taught in the Dayton public school system for 30 years, retiring from Belmont High School in 1988. She was very active in church work and taught Sunday school, conducted workshops at the Open Bible Retreat, as well as at the daily vacation bible schools held during the summers. Ruth was also a guest speaker at various local churches, banquets, and private gatherings. She was a mentor to many. When Ruth retired from teaching school she traveled a lot including a Hawaiian cruise and visiting family in Florida. Ruth enjoyed taking care of her home and yard, cooking and banking, reading, and loving her adoptive family as well as her dogs and cat. Ruth is proceeded in death by parents Rev. Urban Joseph and Mildred E. Storck, uncle Russel Hamer, life long best friend Louise Warn, and dear friend Hazel Townsend. Ruth is survived by cousin David (Linda) Wilson of Florida, friends Nicole Shupe, Jennifer (Timothy) Stazen and Mikayla, Nicholas Shupe, Rebecca Shupe and Kayden, and Sally Shupe. She is also survived by friends Joann Katzenbach, Flo Moles and Karen Heckman, Vicki Orbaugh and Marilyn Ertle, and friend and care give Dawn Edmond, beloved cat, Snoopy as well as numerous other friends. Services will be held at Kettering Assembly of God, 2250 E Stroop Rd, Kettering, OH 45440 where Ruth regularly attended on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at 12:30 pm. Friends are welcome to visit from 11:00 am-12:30 pm. Ruth will be laid to rest at Woodland Cemetery in Dayton, OH. to send a special message, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Dec. 1, 2019