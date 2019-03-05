Home

Potter Funeral Home, Inc. - West Liberty
329 Glenn Avenue
West Liberty, KY 41472
606-743-3105
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 5, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Potter Funeral Home, Inc. - West Liberty
329 Glenn Avenue
West Liberty, KY 41472
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
1:00 PM
Potter Funeral Home, Inc. - West Liberty
329 Glenn Avenue
West Liberty, KY 41472
View Map
VEST, Ruth Ann 71, of Ezel, KY, passed away Sunday, March 3, 2019 at St. Joseph Hospital, Lexington, KY. Born April 21, 1947, at Miamisburg, OH, daughter of the late Bennie Joseph & Janet Rice Harrod. Surviving is her husband, William Vest; her son, Scott Vest of Miamisburg, OH; one daughter, Melody Vest of Ft. Wright, KY; three grandchildren, Vanessa Vest, Erika Vest, and Cora Vest; and two sisters, Wendy Born & Dan of Myrtle Beach, SC and Teresa Harris & Jason of Bellbrook, OH. Funeral service 1 p.m., Friday, March 8, 2019 at the Potter Funeral Home, with Rev. Jamie Brunk officiating. Visitation 11 a.m., Friday, March 8, 2019 at the Potter Funeral Home.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 5, 2019
