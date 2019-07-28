Home

Ruth VON BEHREN Obituary
VON BEHREN, Ruth Age 87, passed away on Wednesday, July 24, 2019. Ruth was preceded in death by her husband, Don Von Behren. She is survived by daughters, Ellyn Rae (Rob) Jones and Janet (Mike) Denman; a son, Kent (Denise) Von Behren; grandchildren, David Von Behren, Kristen Heeter, Joshua Von Behren, Barret Jones, Rachel Jones-Arnhart, Sam Denman and Frances Denman; great grand children Taylor and Donnie Von Behren, Brice, Gracelyn and Reagan Heeter and Max Jones. Visitation will be Monday from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm at Tobias Funeral Home, 5471 Far Hills Ave. Funeral services will follow immediately beginning at 12:00 pm. Burial will be in David's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to . Online condolences may be sent to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on July 28, 2019
